Thrissur, September 22: A gruesome murder shocked the Punnayurkulam neighbourhood on Tuesday where a man set his mother on fire for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol, reported the Times of India. The victim woman sustained 70% burn injuries and has been shifted to a private hospital in Kochi, the report added.

As per the report, the woman has been identified as Halekkattil Veettil Sreemati (75), a resident of Chemmanur. According to the police, the accused son used to attack his mother frequently and demanded money to purchase alcohol. On Tuesday evening, when the accused asked her for the money, she refused to give him any. Angered, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Sets 60-Year-Old Mother on Fire, Later Consumes Poison.

The police rushed to the woman's house as soon as hearing about the incident. Cops then recorded the victim's statement. Based on the evidence, the accused son, Manoj (53) has been arrested by the police. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, the woman was first taken to a hospital at Kunnamkulam and from there to another hospital in Thrissur. Later, she was shifted to the hospital in Kochi, the report said.

In another incident, a 19-year-old boy set himself on fire while quarreling with his girlfriend during a video call at his house in suburban Santacruz, police said on September 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).