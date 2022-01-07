Saharanpur, January 7: In a shocking incident reported from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a man was brutally thrashed by his friends which resulted in his death after he refused to pay money for liquor. Later, his body was dumped into a canal in Chilkana area.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Ranveer. His body was found on Tuesday evening. Police have now filed a case against the accused based on a complaint from the victim's wife. Bhiwandi Shocker: Jobless Man Sets Wife on Fire After She Refuses to Give Him Money to Buy Alcohol

According to a report in Hindi daily Hindustan, the accused have been arrested by police. On Tuesday, police recovered the body of the man from the canal on Chilkana Road. The victim Ranveer is a resident of Hauzkhedi area of Kutubsher.

In her complaint, Ranveer's wife Ruby stated that Ranveer's friends Sonu and Brijesh came to her house on Jan 3. They took Ranveer along with them telling him they would help him get work. And Ranveer was missing since that day.

When she went to the house of the accused to know about her husband's whereabouts, they told her that Ranveer had gone somewhere else.

On Ruby's complaint, police detained Sonu and Brijesh and questioned both of them. During questioning, the accused told police that they along with Ranveer were drinking liquor near the canal on the evening of January 3. When Sonu and Brijesh asked Ranveer for money, a fight broke out. Maharashtra: Man Killed by Friends for Refusing to Give Rs 10 for Alcohol in Buldhana

The duo then allegedly brutally thrashed Ranveer causing his death. Later, they pushed him into the canal. SHO (Kotwali Dehat) Surendra Singh said the accused pushed Ranveer into the canal after beating him to death.

