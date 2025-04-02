Kolkata, April 02: After a nine-week-long search, police arrested partially blind Kartik Das on Sunday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, Chhaya Sardar (34), in her Joka Diamond Park residence on January 23. The case took time to crack due to identity confusion—Sardar had rented the property under the name Molina Das, claiming she would live there with her husband.

Das, a former hospital worker who took to begging at Howrah and Sealdah stations due to deteriorating eyesight, was finally located at Howrah station after police circulated wanted posters and WhatsApp alerts. A couple who recognised him tipped off authorities, leading to his arrest. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

According to police, Das was furious after Chhaya left him due to his blindness and reportedly got involved in an affair. Investigators suspect he may have lured her back under false pretenses to take revenge. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

After the murder, Das initially went into hiding before returning to begging. However, police had already linked him to the crime through technical and source information. The landlord confirmed Das frequently visited Chhaya’s room and was introduced as her husband.

At the crime scene, officers recovered a bloodstained weapon, the victim’s phone, and a bottle of alcohol. Sniffer dogs were deployed during the probe.

The investigation was further complicated when Chhaya’s father identified her body at the police station. Authorities are also probing the fraudulent Aadhaar card used for renting the house.

Das has reportedly confessed to his relationship with the victim. Police are now working to establish if the murder was premeditated or a crime of passion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).