Kolkata, December 11: In a shocking incident, the skeleton of a 25-year-old man, who was reported missing, was recovered from the terrace of his building at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Thursday. According to a Hindustan Times report, police have arrested the man’s mother and brother.

Police got the tiff off after they received a call from a man who complained that his son was missing and he suspected that his wife had either abducted him or might have killed him. Kolkata Crime: Woman Hits 60-Year-Old Mother With Hammer After Disagreement in Salt Lake, Condition Critical.

When police went to search the house, they found a skeleton from the terrace. They suspect that the skeleton is of their son Arjun, who was missing. In addition to this, black stains were also found on the floor and ashes were found on the staircase leading to the terrace.

