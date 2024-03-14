Kolkata, March 14: In a shocking incident, Bhavya Lakhani, a 44-year-old businessman from Bhowanipore, was found murdered and his body was discovered in a gunny bag inside a sealed chamber that was sealed off with a brick wall on the terrace of a house in Nimta, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The police have arrested Anirban Gupta, 38, a business associate of Lakhani, and charged him with murder and causing the disappearance of evidence.

According to a Telegraph report, Lakhani was assaulted with a cricket bat and stumps at Gupta’s residence. Gupta allegedly owed Lakhani Rs 50 lakh for a failed medicine supply deal and had not returned the money. Lakhani, who ran a pharmaceutical business and a share trading firm, is survived by his elderly mother, wife, and two sons. Kolkata Shocker: Youth Killed After Attacked With Scissor Over Playing of Music During Jagadharti Puja Immersion in Chingrighata Area.

Gupta reportedly confessed to the crime and led the police to the hidden body. Calcutta Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal stated that the murder appeared to be premeditated. Lakhani had left his office on Monday afternoon to meet Gupta and never returned. His family reported him missing when he did not return home late on Monday. Kolkata Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death, Makes Food For Kids, Later Dials 100 Asking Police to Come and Arrest Him.

The second accused, Suman Das, 38, is suspected to have carried Lakhani’s phone to Sovabazar in north Calcutta, allegedly to divert police’s attention. Das was the first to be arrested and confessed to his crime during interrogation.

The police are probing all angles and scrutinising the financial transactions between the two. Lakhani’s body underwent a postmortem on Wednesday, and the preliminary report indicated that the probable cause of his death was a fatal blow on his head.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).