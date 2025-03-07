Kolkata, March 7: A bizarre incident has come to light from West Bengal's Kolkata, where a young bank executive was allegedly harassed by an unknown stalker who reportedly sent nearly 300 cash-on-delivery orders to her place. In her complaint, the woman said that she was being harassed by a stalker who called and texted her for the last four months. She also claimed that the unknown person ordered expensive gadgets, clothing and other items to her home via cash-on-delivery. These orders caused severe distress to her.

According to a report in The Times of India, the woman's account was also blocked by e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart after she repeatedly refused to accept the deliveries. Cops said that the woman suspects the unknown man is tracking her movements, as the stalker appears to know her exact work schedule, office activities and leaves among other things. Kolkata Shocker: Man Found Hanging with Autistic Daughter in Behala Flat, Police Suspect Suicide.

The complaint told cops that she has returned around 300 parcels since November. "All of them were cash-on-delivery orders, and they ranged from tablets and mobile phones to dresses and small gift items," she added. The Kolkata resident also claimed that throughout February, multiple deliveries of Valentine's Day gifts and other products were made each day.

She also told police officials that she had fights with delivery agents who rated her negatively. The woman also alleged that the e-commerce platforms blocked her account when she took the matter to them. Initially, the woman suspected that she was being harassed by her former boyfriend because she had a breakup recently, but later learned that he was not behind it. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

The woman also said that cops suspect a few of her colleagues to be behind the incident. Meanwhile, acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case of stalking, harassment and impersonation.

