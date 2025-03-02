Mumbai, March 2: A tragic incident unfolded in Behala’s Shakuntala Park on Friday night, where a 53-year-old trader and his 23-year-old daughter, who had autism, were found hanging in their flat. Sajan Das and his daughter, Srija Das, were discovered suspended from the same nylon rope, which was tied to an iron hook on the ceiling fan. Police suspect that Sajan first secured the rope around his daughter before taking his own life. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

According to a report by News 18 Sajan Das, who ran a business repairing and selling water purifiers and chimneys, had been living in a flat on Foota Road for the past three years. Though he primarily stayed with his in-laws in Maheshtala, he used the flat for his work. He is survived by his wife, Jolly Ghosh Das, and their nine-year-old son. Kolkata Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo Caught Dumping Woman’s Headless Body in River Ganga, Arrested.

According to relatives, Das had been struggling to come to terms with his daughter Srija’s autism. Despite consulting multiple doctors and visiting hospitals across the country, he saw little improvement in her condition, which deeply affected him. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Pose As Fashion Photographers, Blackmail and Rape Woman After Forcing Them To Participate in Nude Photoshoots.

Police are investigating whether Sajan Das killed his daughter before taking his own life. According to relatives, he regularly took Srija to SSKM Hospital and even traveled to Chennai, Vellore, and Delhi for her treatment. He had often expressed feeling helpless and spoke about ending his life with her.

Joint CP (Crime & Traffic) Rupesh Kumar confirmed that the post-mortem showed no external or internal injuries apart from ligature marks, ruling the deaths as suicides. While no financial or personal troubles were found, the rising cost of Srija’s treatment had been a major concern for Das. He had also briefly worked with water tanks and aquariums. A neighbour, Anita Chatterjee, last saw them entering the flat together on Friday.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).