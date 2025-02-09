Kota, February 9: A man’s attempt to secure a government job for his wife through illegal means has led to the exposure of a major recruitment scam in the Indian Railways. Manish Meena, a resident of Kota, approached railway authorities eight months ago, alleging that his wife, Asha Meena, secured a railway job using a dummy candidate to take the exam on her behalf.

Manish claimed he arranged this through an agent, Rajendra, a railway guard, for INR 15 lakh, which he raised by mortgaging his agricultural land. However, just five months after securing the job, Asha left him, calling him "unemployed" and refusing to stay with him.

Betrayed, Manish reported the matter to railway authorities, prompting the vigilance department of West Central Railway (WCR) to launch an investigation. This led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing an FIR last Friday.

The FIR names Delhi Police constable Laxmi Meena, Asha Meena, and unidentified railway officials. Manish’s complaint revealed that Laxmi impersonated Asha and another candidate, Sapna Meena, in railway exams, completing physical tests and document verification. With Laxmi’s help, Asha became a pointswoman, and Sapna secured a job as a helper in WCR.

CBI is probing the extent of the scam, suspecting wider collusion between railway officials and middlemen. While some lower-level employees, including Rajendra, have been suspended, Manish insists that senior officials in Jabalpur, who allegedly facilitated the racket, remain unpunished. Sources indicate that more FIRs may be registered as the investigation progresses.

