Jaipur, May 26: In yet another tragic incident, a NEET aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan highlighting the ongoing mental health crisis among students preparing for competitive exams in India. The student, identified as Zeeshan, had arrived in Kota just a week ago to prepare for the NEET UG medical entrance exam. The incident occurred in Mahavir Nagar, a locality known for housing students attending coaching institutes. According to police reports, Zeeshan took her life by hanging herself in her room late on Sunday evening.

Shockingly, she was reportedly on a phone call with a friend from J&K at the time of the incident. When the hostel staff and neighbours were alerted, they tried to access her room but they found the door locked from inside. With help from a nearby carpenter, authorities had to cut through the door to enter the girl's room. Zeeshan was found hanging and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. Police have confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The body has been placed in the mortuary, and the post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of her family, who have been informed of the tragedy. Kota Suicide Cases: Supreme Court Grills Rajasthan Government Over Surge in Student Deaths, Calls It ‘Serious’.

Zeeshan had reportedly pursued online coaching last year and had shifted to Kota for in-person preparation just seven days ago, taking residence in a hostel in Mahavir Nagar Third. This incident comes just days after the Supreme Court strongly criticised the Rajasthan state government over the alarming number of student suicides in Kota this year. The Supreme Court questioned what concrete steps have been taken in response to 14 student suicides reported in 2025 alone. The Apex Court remarked that the issue must be taken "seriously and not lightly," urging immediate intervention. Mumbai: Man Dies by Suicide in Chunabhatti, Wife and Her Male Friend Booked for Mental Harassment.

In a symbolic reprimand, the Supreme Court also withheld the salary of the Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) as of July 14, emphasising administrative accountability. Kota, often referred to as India’s coaching capital, has been under the spotlight due to a disturbing pattern of suicides among students, especially those preparing for NEET and IIT-JEE exams. Academic pressure, isolation, and lack of emotional support continue to pose grave challenges.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

