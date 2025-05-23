New Delhi, May 23: The Supreme Court on Friday grilled the Rajasthan government over the surge in student suicides in the city of Kota calling the situation "serious". A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said 14 suicide cases were reported from the city so far this year. "What are you doing as a state? Why are these children dying by suicide and only in Kota? Have you not given a thought as a state?" Justice Pardiwala asked the counsel representing state of Rajasthan.

The counsel said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed in the state to examine cases of suicides. The top court was hearing a matter over the death of a 22-year-old student studying in IIT, Kharagpur. The student was found hanging in his hostel room on May 4. It was also dealing with another case of a girl, who was a NEET aspirant and was found hanging in her room in Kota where she lived with her parents. Kota Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Rajasthan, Police Suspect Joblessness as Reason.

The bench learnt that an FIR was lodged in connection with the death of IIT Kharagpur's student. The top court, however, questioned the four-day delay in the FIR which was registered on May 8. "Don't take these things lightly. These are very serious things," the bench said. The bench referred to a March 24 verdict of the top court which took note of recurring cases of student suicides in higher educational institutions and formed a national task force to address the mental health concerns of students and prevent such incidents.

On Friday, the bench said a prompt filing of the FIR was necessary in such cases in line with the verdict. "Why you took four days to lodge an FIR?" the bench asked a police officer concerned, present in court. The officer said the FIR was lodged and the investigation in the case was underway. "You continue with the investigation in accordance with law," the bench told him. It came on record that the IIT Kharagpur authorities alerted the police soon after they learnt about the suicide. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies by Hanging Herself From Iron Grille of Her Room a Day Before NEET UG Exam 2025.

The bench, however, was not convinced with the explanation of the IIT Kharagpur counsel and the police officer. "We could have taken a very strict view of the matter. We could have even proceeded for contempt against the police officer in-charge concerned of the jurisdictional police station," it said. The bench then refrained from saying "anything further" with the FIR being lodged and progressing investigation. The investigation, it said, should be carried out expeditiously in the right direction. In the Kota suicide case, the bench disapproved non filing of the FIR.

The state's counsel said the investigation in the case was ongoing and the SIT was aware of suicide cases in the state. "How many young students have died so far in Kota?" the bench asked the counsel. After the counsel said 14, the bench retorted, "Why are these students dying?" It said the task force constituted by the apex court would take its time before giving a composite report to the court. "You are in contempt of our judgement. Why have you not registered the FIR?" the bench asked Rajasthan's counsel.

The bench said the student was not residing in the accommodations provided by her institute, which she left in November 2024 and started living with her parents. "However, in line with our decision, it was the duty of the police concerned to register the FIR and carry out the investigation. The officer in-charge of the concerned territorial police station has failed in his duty. He has not complied with the directions issued by this court," the bench said. The bench, as a result, summoned the police officer concerned in the Kota case on July 14 to explain the situation.