In Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, a 28-year-old man, the son of a retired policeman, died by suicide, reportedly due to ongoing mental harassment by his wife and her male friend. Mumbai Police have registered a case under BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide). A suicide note and video message recovered from the deceased revealed his emotional turmoil and named those responsible. Authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the allegations, and both the wife and her alleged partner are under scrutiny. Kota Suicide: NEET Aspirant Dies by Hanging Herself From Iron Grille of Her Room a Day Before NEET UG Exam 2025.

Retired Cop’s Son Dies by Suicide in Mumbai’s Chunabhatti

#BREAKING In Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, a retired policeman’s 28-year-old son died by suicide, allegedly due to mental harassment by his wife and her male friend. A case under BNS Section 108 has been registered. A suicide note and video message revealed the deceased’s distress.… pic.twitter.com/eHtuwafZYF — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

