Bengaluru, January 6: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced a significant reduction in ticket fares for its premium bus services operating from Bengaluru. Starting this week, passengers traveling on high-end brands, including Volvo, Ambari, and Airavat, will see a price drop of up to 20% on specific days.

The revised pricing structure primarily targets weekday travel, specifically from Monday to Thursday. KSRTC officials noted that while weekend demand remains high, mid-week occupancy often dips, leading to underutilized resources. By slashing prices during these windows, the corporation aims to compete more effectively with private operators and the increasing popularity of carpooling and train travel on popular routes. Chitra Santhe 2026 in Bengaluru: BMTC Announces Special Feeder Buses for Event Organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath; Check Routes, Fares, and Traffic Curbs.

KSRTC Bus Rate Cut: Discounted Routes and Services

The fare reduction applies to several of KSRTC’s most popular premium segments. This includes the "Airavat" Club Class, "Ambari" Dream Class (sleeper), and the "Kimaya" and "EV Power Plus" electric bus services. These buses connect Bengaluru to major hubs such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, and Davanagere, as well as interstate destinations like Hyderabad and Chennai.

For example, the popular Bengaluru-Mysuru route, which sees heavy traffic daily, will feature some of the most competitive prices. Travelers can now book tickets on luxury AC buses for rates that closely rival standard express services during the four-day weekday window. Former Karnataka MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar Revives US Passenger With CPR Mid-Air, Lauded by Karnataka CM (See Pic).

The decision follows a detailed analysis of passenger data, which showed a sharp contrast between weekend and weekday bookings. KSRTC Managing Director V. Anbu Kumar stated that the "dynamic-style" pricing adjustment is a pilot effort to ensure that the premium fleet remains financially viable throughout the week.

"Our goal is to ensure that the luxury of premium travel is accessible to more people," a senior KSRTC official said. "By reducing the fare on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we hope to attract business travelers and students who might otherwise choose cheaper, less comfortable modes of transport."

Booking and Availability

Passengers can avail themselves of these reduced fares through the official KSRTC booking website, mobile app, and at physical counters. The corporation has clarified that these discounts are automatically applied to the system for journeys scheduled between Monday and Thursday.

Regular travelers are advised to check the KSRTC portal frequently, as the corporation plans to review the impact of these price cuts monthly. If the initiative successfully boosts revenue, the discounted structure could be extended to other routes or made a permanent fixture of the state's transport policy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).