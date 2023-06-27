Srinagar, June 27: One terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hoowra village in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

"One local terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," officials said. The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. Jammu and Kashmir: Woman From Uttar Pradesh Among Two Found Dead in Kulgam.

Visuals From Encounter Site in Kulgam

#WATCH | One terrorist killed in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. A search operation is underway in the area. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/1OIdeTyEMc — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Officer Shoots Self to Dead With Service Weapon in Baramulla.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2023 09:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).