Srinagar, June 25: An army officer allegedly shot himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, official sources here said on Sunday.

The officer shot himself around 4.50 pm inside the army's Baramulla camp. He died on the spot, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

