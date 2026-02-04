Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Renamed After Ajit Pawar? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘Will Consider’ After NCP Leader Demands Renaming Ladki Bahin Scheme

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Mumbai, February 4: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has signaled a "positive" stance regarding a proposal to rename the state's flagship welfare program, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, in honour of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Fadnavis said that his government will consider the demand to rename the Ladki Bahin scheme after late Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

The suggestion, put forward by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari, follows the tragic death of the veteran leader in a plane crash on January 28. While the Chief Minister indicated he is open to the idea, he emphasised that a formal decision would be made after discussions within the Mahayuti alliance. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: How Much Fitment Factor Is Expected in the 8th CPC? Check Details.

A Tribute to 'Dada's' Legacy

The demand for renaming the scheme gained momentum this week as NCP leaders sought to memorialize Ajit Pawar’s contribution to the state’s fiscal management. Amol Mitkari, a close aide to the late leader, argued that the scheme’s successful implementation was largely due to the "financial discipline" instilled by Pawar during his tenure as Finance Minister.

"This scheme is not just about financial aid; it is about social honor for our sisters," Mitkari stated. "Ajit dada worked tirelessly for women's empowerment and ensured the state coffers could support this initiative. Naming it after him would be a fitting tribute to his legacy," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis Responds to the Proposal

When questioned about the demand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refrained from making an immediate official change but acknowledged the sentiment behind the request. He noted that Ajit Pawar played a central role in the scheme's inception and funding.

The Chief Minister's "positive" reception of the idea is seen by political analysts as a gesture of solidarity toward the NCP faction, which is currently navigating a leadership transition. Following Pawar's demise, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister to maintain the cabinet's balance.

Ongoing Political Context

The debate over the scheme's name comes at a sensitive time. The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides INR 1,500 monthly to eligible women, was a cornerstone of the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Currently, the government is also navigating administrative hurdles:

Election Commission Directives: The State Election Commission (SEC) recently barred the government from releasing "advance" installments for January due to the Model Code of Conduct for local body elections.

Funding Assurances: Despite the tragic loss of the Finance Minister, Fadnavis has assured beneficiaries that the scheme will continue uninterrupted, promising to return the finance portfolio to the NCP after the current legislative session. 8th Pay Commission News: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2026 Speech Leaves Central Government Employees Waiting Over Implementation of 8th CPC.

Background on the Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy

Ajit Pawar, 66, died alongside four others when a chartered aircraft crashed in Baramati last month. Known popularly as "Dada," he was a dominant force in Maharashtra politics for over three decades. His sudden death has led to several proposals for memorials, including a dedicated site at the Vidya Pratishthan campus in Baramati, where his last rites were performed with full state honors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).