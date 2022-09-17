Lakhimpur Kheri, September 17: Communal tension gripped a village here after a 20-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained in an attack on Monday allegedly by two men during a molestation attempt. She died on Friday at her home, police said. The woman was allegedly attacked by two Muslim youths with sharp edged weapons.

After her death, police added charges of culpable homicide to the original FIR, which was filed after the incident. A police outpost in-charge has also been suspended for not heeding to the family's complaint, in which it had alleged that the woman was molested.

"Section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 304 of IPC (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) have been added following the police investigations into the case and girl's death on Friday, and that the two accused have been arrested," Kheri police said in a press statement on Saturday. Lakhimpur Kheri Murder Case: Culprits Should Be Hanged, Says Father of Victims.

Police said they came to know about the “distortion” in the FIR after a video of the family members alleging so surfaced on the social media. "Through social media on Saturday, it came to their notice that the family members alleged distortion of their complaint, following which the concerned outpost in-charge has been suspended," police said.

They said that the investigation of the case has been assigned to Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh. The mother and the elder brother of the dead girl had on Friday accused two youths of attacking her with a sharp edged weapon after their molestation attempt.

After the incident on September 12, an FIR was filed against the two youths on the complaint of the victim's mother. The two were booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, heavy police force has been deployed in the village after the family members and the villagers staged a protest demanding swift justice. Additional SP Arun Kumar Singh, DSP Gola Rejesh Kumar, and other authorities rushed to the village and pacified the agitating villagers, assuring them of effective action.

Authorities after hectic negotiations persuaded the family to allow the body to be taken for post mortem examination, police said. Further action would be taken after the post mortem report, they added. Two sisters were raped and their bodies hanged from a tree after their murder in the same district on Wednesday. Six people have been arrested so far in connection with those murders.