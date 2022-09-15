Lakhimpur Kheri, September 15: A day after the two Dalit minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the father of the victims on Thursday demanded justice stating that the "culprits should be hanged." My daughters were abducted from the house and then they were raped and murdered. I demand justice, and the culprits should be hanged," said the father of the victims.

He has also questioned the police action and demanded compensation.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem of the victims has been done and the report will be submitted to court and copy will be handed over to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

"A panel of doctors in presence of a videographer conducted the post-mortem. The report will be submitted to court and copy will be handed over to the SP," said CMO Arunendra Tripathi on the post-mortem of the girls. Lakhimpur Kheri Dalit Girls Murder: Women's Security Cannot Be Expected From Those Facilitating Release of Rapists, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Additional Director General (law and order), Prashant Kumar said that the post-mortem has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family members, who will perform the last rites according to their customs.

"We received info that bodies of 2 sisters were found hanging on Sept 14. All accused were arrested within 24 hrs; one of the accused got injured during police proceedings. Post mortem done, bodies handed over to the family," said Kumar

Notably, six people have been arrested in the case and they are identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif, said Sanjeev Suman, Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) Act.

According to the SP, the accused Junaid was nabbed in an encounter where he was shot in the leg.

The SP disclosed that the accused were friends with the deceased girls. "The girls were yesterday lured to farms and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls wanted the accused to marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them. They then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls to eliminate any proof," SP Sanjeev Suman said.

As per Suman, all the accused persons other than Chotu hailed from Lalpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri. Chotu, who was a neighbour of the girls, had introduced the two girls to these boys and he too has been arrested, the SP added. He further added that this was a preliminary probe and the post-mortem will start in about 2-3 hours. Lakhimpur Kheri: Main Accused Chhotu Gautam and 5 Others Arrested for Rape and Murder of Dalit Teenage Sisters in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers also assured strict action against the culprits in the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and urged the opposition to 'console the family instead of politicising the matter.

On Wednesday evening, the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Local villagers and the girls' family lodged a protest as they marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims.

