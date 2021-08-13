Dehradun, August 13: A massive landslide in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh has blocked the flow of the Chandrabhaga river, leading to the formation of a lake. According to reports, a large part of a hill caved in at around 9:30 am and completely blocked the flow of the Chandrabhaga river near Jasrath village. One house has been submerged in the lake formed after the landslide. Landslide in Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide Reported Near Motorway Close to Joshimath-Badrinath National Highway (Watch Video).

The blockade of the river flow and formation of the lake posed a serious threat to the residents of 11 villages living down steam in the area. The authorities requested the people living in the lower areas close to the river to climb to upper heights to avoid any tragic incident. Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told Hindustan Times that experts have been roped in to take stock of the situation and suggest strategy to clear the blockage.

Landslide in Lahaul-Spiti Blocks Chandrabhaga River's Flow:

A landslide in #HimachalPradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district has blocked the flow of the Chandrabhaga river, leading to the formation of a lake that poses a threat to agricultural fields and the nearly 2,000 people living in villages in the area. pic.twitter.com/AFPaOCbHrW — NDTV (@ndtv) August 13, 2021

"Also, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been requested to carry out an aerial survey and devise the plan to clear the blockage," DC Neeraj Kumar was quoted as saying. He added that no loss of life was reported in the incident so far. A series of landslides and cloudbursts triggered flooding in the region on July 27. Seven people died and three went missing in the incident.

At least 14 people died after a landslide occurred over a stretch of the Shimla-Reckong Peo highway near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district on August 11. The landslide buried a truck, the state roadways bus, and other vehicles. The state roadways bus fell into a 500 metre deep gorge following the massive landslide.

