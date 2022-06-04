Mumbai, June 4: The Indian government has ordered social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter to take down two controversial ads of Layer'r 'Shot' that sparked a massive controversy for their derogatory content. Information and Broadcasting Ministry ordered suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code, reported ANI.

Check Tweet by ANI:

Information and Broadcasting Ministry orders suspension of controversial deodorant advertisement. An inquiry is being held as per the advertising code. pic.twitter.com/ozcfzQEMAA — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Several users tagged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Twitter and asked them to take the ads off the air. To which, ASCI replied "Thank you for tagging us. The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation." The ASCI has stated that the ad is in "serious breach" of their code and against public interest.

Reportedly, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal also took cognisance of the matter and wrote to the Information and Broadcast ministry, asking them to take down the ads. 'Promoting Gang-Rape Culture': Delhi Commission For Women Writes to I&B Minister to Ban 'Misogynistic' Advertisement.

Check Swati Maliwal's Tweet:

Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture!The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action. pic.twitter.com/k8n06TB1mQ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 4, 2022

In one of the advertisements, four men are seen having a conversation at a store, standing behind a woman. Upon seeing the last bottle of perfume in the rack, the men discuss who will take that bottle. “Hum chaar aur ye ek, Shot kon lega?," one of the men say. A woman in the aisle turns back shocked and angered at them. However, to her surprise, she finds that the men are discussing ‘Shot’.

Watch Controversial Here:

How does this kind of ads get approved, sick and outright disgusting. Is @layerr_shot full of perverts? Second ad with such disgusting content from Shot.@monikamanchanda pic.twitter.com/hMEaJZcdmR — Rishita💝 (@RishitaPrusty_) June 3, 2022

The advertisements were heavily criticised by netizens saying the ads promotes rape culture and are detrimental to portrayal of women.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).