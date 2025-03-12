Mumbai, March 12: In a startling development, Prashant Mehta, a trustee of Lilavati Hospital, and Parambir Singh have alleged the discovery of evidence linked to black magic rituals on the hospital premises. According to Mehta, eight urns (kalash) containing human bones, skulls, hair, and rice were unearthed beneath his office floor. The trust has claimed that its former trustees siphoned about INR 1,200 crore in funds.

According to the Free Press Journal, Mehta claims former employees brought to his attention the findings, recorded on video by the hospital's engineering department, in December 2024.

Black Magic Ritual Reported at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital

Mehta accused former trustees of involvement in black magic practices, alleging that rituals, including sacrificial murders, were conducted. He also accused them of INR 120 crore embezzlement. The claims have been supported by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, now Lilavati Hospital's Executive Director, who criticised the Bandra police for refusing to file an FIR, leading the trustees to seek the court's intervention.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, who is currently executive director at Lilavati Hospital, said, "The Lilavati hospital construction was completed in the year 1997 by our late trustee Kishor Mehta and his wife Charu Mehta. But in 2002, onwards, some of their relatives, brothers and nephews took illegal control of the hospital while Kishor Mehta was sick and for the next 20 years, they were in control of the hospital," Singh said.

However, the previous board of trustees strongly denied the accusations, labeling them as "false and baseless." In a statement, the former trustees asserted that the allegations were part of a malicious attempt to tarnish their reputation and unlawfully seize control of the Trust’s management. They revealed that a prior complaint filed at the Bandra Police Station is already being challenged in the Bombay High Court, with the case still pending.

The statement further clarified that the identity of Lilavati Trust's legitimate trustees is under review by the appropriate authorities. The former trustees claimed no knowledge of new complaints and maintained that these allegations were fabricated to wrongfully implicate them.

