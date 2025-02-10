Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has opened up for the first time about the stabbing attack on January 16, 2025, at his home in Bandra (West), Mumbai. The actor had released a statement after the attack. Now, the actor has spoken in detail in an interview, recalling what happened that fateful night. An intruder entered their apartment building and tried to kidnap Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan. As Saif tried to save his child, he was attacked by the assailant with a knife, with the actor suffering multiple wounds. Saif rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw in an injured state, accompanied by elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Speculations were rife as to why Kareena Kapoor Khan did not accompany her husband to hospital in such an emergency situation. In the interview, Saif has revealed that Kareena was trying to protect Jeh, and took him to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house, while Saif and Taimur went to the hospital. Before that, she made frantic calls to everyone, but nobody was awake, as it was around 3 AM.

Saif Ali Khan Explains Why Kareena Kapoor Khan Didn’t Accompany Him to Hospital

In an interview with The Times of India, Saif Ali Khan revealed that after the incident, Kareena was trying to hail a cab or rickshaw, whatever was available. He explained the aftermath of the attack, saying, "It was a filmi scene where I was covered in blood and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said – ‘let’s get him’. And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.’ So, then we all went downstairs. Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, or a cab, or anything. I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said – you go to the hospital and I’ll go to my sister’s house. She was making calls frantically – but nobody was up. And we looked at each other, and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.’ And Taimur also asked me – ‘Are you going to die?’ I said, ‘No.’” ‘I Was Covered in Blood’: Saif Ali Khan Shares Shocking Details of Stabbing Incident at His Bandra Home.

The explanation by Saif comes at a time when there are rumours of his troubled relationship with wife Kareena during and post the attack. As a reply to the baseless speculation, Kareena reshared a cryptic post on Instagram with her caption that read, “You’ll never truly understand.” The post she reshared read: “Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.” ‘You’ll Never Truly Understand’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reshares Cryptic Post on ‘Marriages and Divorces’ Amid Rumours About Trouble With Saif Ali Khan After Stabbing Incident.

Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Appearance After Stabbing Attack

Saif Ali Khan was operated upon at Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days on January 21. As seen in media footage, the actor confidently walked out of hospital. However, he was again criticised by trolls, certain politicians and industry professionals for “looking so fit” post recovery from the stabbing attack injuries. While paparazzi had video footage of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan outside their home a few days after the attack, the actor made his first public appearance after the stabbing attack at the Next on Netflix 2025 event in Mumbai on February 3. ‘Nice To Be Standing Here’: Saif Ali Khan Makes First Public Event Appearance at Netflix’s ‘Jewel Thief’ Teaser Launch After Stabbing Incident (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Seen for the First Time in an Official Event After Stabbing Attack

Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom he shares with ex-wife Amrita Singh, was also present at the event to announce his Netflix film Nadaaniyaan with Khushi Kapoor and Karan Johar. Saif announced his Netflix film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins along with Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Happier Times Before Stabbing Incident

With this interview, Saif Ali Khan has spoken to the press for the first time about the attack on him, but Kareena Kapoor Khan is yet to open up on the incident that has understandably shaken the Pataudi household and Bollywood alike.

