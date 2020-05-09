Liquor Sale During Lockdown: Tamil Nadu Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Madras HC's Verdict to Close TASMAC Outlets

File image of Supreme Court. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, May 9: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday filed a plea before the Supreme Court Challenging the Madras High Court’s verdict to close all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops in the state. In its May 8 order, the High Court only permitted the sale of liquor online after long lines were witnessed outside liquor or alcohol stores in the state. Liquor Sale in Karnataka: Restaurants, Bars Open for Alcohol Sale After State Govt's Permit Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Owners Welcome Decision of Administration.

People did not follow social distancing norms while standing queues outside liquor shops amid coronavirus pandemic. After the TASMAC outlets were re-opened in the state, women banded together to protest across Tamil Nadu. As per the women groups, the opening of TASMAC shops would lead to the spread of the virus as more people will gather at a location. Liquor Shops to Re-Open in Tamil Nadu From May 7, State Govt Asks People to Follow Social Distancing Norms.

The TASMAC outlets were re-opened in Tamil Nadu on May 7. The alcohol shops remained shut in the state for over 40 days starting from March 24 due to the coronavirus lockdown TASMAC is one of the highest revenue-generating bodies in Tamil Nadu, and it enjoys a monopoly over liquor sales. It also a major revenue for the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, TASMAC outlets which fall under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) remained closed The Tamil Nadu government has also hiked excise duty by 15 percent on Indian Made Foreign Liquor due to which price increase of Rs 10-20. Opposition parties like DMK, Congress and PMK questioned the government against the opening up of TASMAC outlets.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also slammed the government for the opening of liquor shops. "Doctors, healthcare workers, police officials, and sanitisation workers are risking their lives to fight corona, and the common man is locked in his house. The poor are struggling to live and at this time is it right to open Tasmac shops," said Haasan. The Tamil Nadu government made Rs 170 crore from liquor sales in just one day after opening alcohol outlets on Thursday.