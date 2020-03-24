Liquor Shops in Punjab & Bevco Outlets in Kerala Remain Open During Lockdown Period Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thiruvananthapuram/Chandigarh, March 24: On account of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the lockdown has been imposed in several states and Union territories across the country to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Shops barring essential items have been closed. However, according to a Times of India report, liquor shops in Kerala and Punjab continue to function inspite of the lockdown in their respective states.

The Kerala government has decided to shut all bars and liquor stores across the state as the number of cases increased over the last days. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, clarified that state-run Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Limited (Bevco) liquor outlets will remain open. "Customers cannot sit and drink. The counter sale will be allowed later if needed," CM said. Pune Liquor Shops And Pubs Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra.

To add to it, the Chief Minister justified this decision by reading out a tweet by Punjab CM Dr Amarinder Singh during the press meet. He mentioned that as per the directive by the Punjab CM, the supply of beverages are declared "essential items,” along with groceries, in view of the urgency due to COVID-19 pandemic. Vijayan said, "the peculiar situation in the state demands such a measure'.

Punjab government confirmed that liquor shops will be allowed to operate during the lockdown period till March 31. On the other hand, liquor shops across other states will remain closed on account of the lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus.