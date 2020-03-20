Pune Liquor Shops And Pubs Shut Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra

Liquor | Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Pune, March 20: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, the District Magistrate of Maharashtra’s Pune district on Friday ordered a complete shutdown of liquor shops and clubs to avoid the spread of the deadly virus. The step was taken after 20 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district. As per DM Naval Kishore Ram’s order, liquors shops will remain close till March 31, reported India Today. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31.

The district administration will review the situation after March 31 and will take a decision on extending the ban. The district administration also warned to take appropriate action under the Maharashtra Anti-Alcohol Act, 1949, if anyone found guilty of violating the order. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an order that from the midnight of March 20 all workplaces will remain closed till March 31. This latest circular will be applicable for the Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Also, the CM informed that state government offices would work with 25 attendance. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

In Maharashtra, a total of 52 cases has been reported so far. One person also lost his life due to nCoV. Meanwhile, more than 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Four deaths – one each from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Delhi – have been reported so far. Globally, the death toll crossed over 10,000.