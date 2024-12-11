Damascus, December 11: Syria's Military Operations Administration announced Wednesday that it has lifted the curfew previously imposed on Damascus and its surrounding areas, calling on residents to resume their daily activities and return to their workplaces.

In a statement, the administration encouraged citizens to "contribute to building the new Syria" as the country attempts to normalize conditions following recent fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. Syria Crisis: Tomb of Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Father Hafez al-Assad Set Ablaze in Qardaha, Video Goes Viral.

The lifting of the curfew came as Mohammed al-Bashir, previously a regional leader in northwestern Syria, announced Tuesday that he had been tasked with heading a transitional government in Syria until March 2025, Xinhua news agency reported. Syria News Update: Mohammed al-Bashir Appointed New PM Till March 1, 2025 As Germany Affirms Support for New Government, Israel Issues Warning.

A militant alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham waged a major offensive from northern Syria since Nov. 27 and had since swept southwards through government-held areas, capturing the capital Damascus within 12 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 10:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).