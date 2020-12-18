Protesting farmers at Singhu border say they're making more tent arrangements to face cold weather conditions." We're preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," says a protestor.
Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positive.
Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today. "PM Modi should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," says Dayal Singh of Bharatiya Kisan Morcha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing today.
Mumbai, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif to express condolences over the death of the PML-N chief’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.
Rahul Gandhi urged Lok Sabha Speaker to protect right of MPs to speak freely at house panel meetings.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was illuminated for its centenary celebrations. PM Modi will be the chief guest at centenary celebrations on December 22, through video conferencing.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new lockdown measures in view of Christmas 2020. With the pace of infections continuing to remain in the alarming category, the government has decided to impose the strictest - "tier 3" curbs - in areas with the high caseload. Vast swathes in southeast England would be placed under tier 3 restrictions.
