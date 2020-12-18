Mumbai, December 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif to express condolences over the death of the PML-N chief’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Rahul Gandhi urged Lok Sabha Speaker to protect right of MPs to speak freely at house panel meetings.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was illuminated for its centenary celebrations. PM Modi will be the chief guest at centenary celebrations on December 22, through video conferencing.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new lockdown measures in view of Christmas 2020. With the pace of infections continuing to remain in the alarming category, the government has decided to impose the strictest - "tier 3" curbs - in areas with the high caseload. Vast swathes in southeast England would be placed under tier 3 restrictions.

