Mumbai, September 8: In one of the biggest news, China government-owned Global Times claimed that Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday.

Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be opened for visitors from September 21. 5000 and 2500 visitors to be allowed in Taj Mahal and Agra Fort respectively, in a day. Electronic tickets will be provided and ticket counters will not open.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested former ICICI Bank MD-CEO Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with its money laundering probe against the couple and companies run by them, people familiar with the development said.

Kangana Ranaut is set to be the first Bollywood actor to receive CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) security cover. Ranaut, 33, has been given Y-Plus cover on basis of a threat assessment report by the Home Ministry, government sources said Monday.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.