Mumbai, February 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redeveloping 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme, which includes improving facilities by developing rooftop plazas and city centres at stations today. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at more than 2,000 railway stations and function sites, officials said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra days after Congress and the Samajwadi Party finalised their seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who joined Rahul Gandhi in UP on Saturday, welcomed the Samajwadi Party chief to the yatra earlier today.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, whom he accused of trying to kill him. A fact-finding team, composed of a former judge, a bureaucrat and members of civil society, was stopped on Sunday by the West Bengal police after they were prevented from going to Sandeshkhali, where a massive protest against "sexual abuse and land grab" by a Trinamool Congress strongman is underway.

American and British forces carried out a fresh wave of strikes Saturday against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, following weeks of unrelenting attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed rebels. Amid the international call for long-standing peace in Gaza and the execution of the two-state solution, Israel’s Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, asserted that the establishment of a Palestinian state next to Israel "would lead to a holocaust". Former US President Donald Trump has defeated Nikki Haley, his last remaining challenger in the 2024 Republican race to the White House, in the crucial party primary in her home state of South Carolina, according to Edison Research projections.

The Syrian army on Sunday destroyed seven weaponised drones in the governorates of Hama and Idlib, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement. The drones operated by terrorists were dispatched to destroy military positions as well as villages and towns in both Idlib and Hama, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report. At least 29,692 Palestinians have been killed and 69,879 injured during the war in Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.