Washington, DC [US], February 25 (ANI): The US forces and the United Kingdom Armed Forces, with the support of several other countries, conducted strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen, according to the US Central Command.

The joint strikes, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, were conducted on Saturday at 11:50 pm.

CENTCOM shared on X, stating, "On Feb. 24, at approximately 11:50 p.m. (Sanaa Yemen time), U.S. Central Command forces alongside UK Armed Forces, and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, conducted strikes against 18 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen."

The strikes targeted areas used by the Houthis to attack international merchant vessels and naval ships in the region.

For months, illegal Houthi attacks have been disrupting aid bound for Yemen, harming Middle Eastern economies, and causing environmental damage.

"The targets included Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defence systems, radars, and a helicopter," the post stated.

Moreover, these strikes are intended to degrade Houthi's capability and disrupt their continued reckless and unlawful attacks on international commercial and US and UK vessels in the Red Sea, Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

According to CENTCOM, the goal of this multi-national effort is to defend their own countries, their partners, and allies in the region and restore freedom of navigation by destroying Houthi capabilities used to threaten US and partner forces in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways.

"These strikes are separate and distinct from the multinational freedom of navigation actions performed under Operation Prosperity Guardian," it added.

According to the US, the Houthi vessels presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and these actions will protect freedom of navigation in the region.

The strikes have been carried out amid heightened tensions in the region, where Houthi fighters have carried out attacks on commercial and military shipping since November.

However, earlier on Saturday, the USS Mason (DDG 87) shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched into the Gulf of Aden from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"On Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. (Sanaa time), USS Mason (DDG 87) shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched into the Gulf of Aden from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the US Central Command said in another post.

"The missile was likely targeting MV Torm Thor, a US-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker," it stated.

Moreover, neither USS Mason nor MV Torm Thor were damaged and no injuries were reported. (ANI)

