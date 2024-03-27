Mumbai, March 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Rekha Patra, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat. On Tuesday, he also spoke to Prof T N Sarasu, the BJP candidate in Kerala's Alathur Lok Sabha constituency, and assured her that strict action would be taken against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the cooperative banks in the southern state.

A day after a purported "objectionable post" was made against her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut met BJP president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

The Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding R Sudha from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai constituency. The Mayiladuthurai constituency was with its ally DMK in the last elections. Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had been an MP from this constituency thrice earlier. The Congress announced candidates for four seats in Chhattisgarh and one in Tamil Nadu.

Climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk, called-off his 21-day hunger strike in Ladakh on Tuesday. Wangchuk was on a hunger strike in Leh in Ladakh, demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. "The first phase of the hunger strike is ending today but this is not the end of the agitation,” Wangchuk was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after taking a glass of juice from a minor girl here amid a massive turnout of people at the protest venue.

Five Chinese nationals and a local were killed in an explosion by a suicide bomber in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as per a Reuters report. Local police had reached the spot and started relief operations. The fatalities ensued when the alleged suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers which was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Reuters quoted the regional police chief as saying.

Russian investigators were in Tajikistan on Tuesday, questioning the families of four men charged with carrying out a deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, three Tajik security sources told Reuters. The sources, who were not authorised to comment publicly, said Tajik security officials had brought the families to the capital of Dushanbe from the towns of Vakhdat and Gissar, and from the Rudaki district.

A major bridge collapsed in the city of Baltimore in the US after a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday morning, sending cars and people plunging into the river below. According to news agency Reuters, Baltimore officials are claiming that at least eight people were thrown into River Patapsco after the 2.57 km-long Francis Scott Key Bridge crumpled into the water. However, the actual number of people who fell into the water remains unclear as the search and rescue operations continue.