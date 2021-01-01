Mumbai, January 1: Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exam dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a reminder to students to begin their board exam preparation. As promised, Pokhriyal declared the CBSE board exam 2021 dates for both class 10 and class 12 in his latest interaction with students.

The examinations will begin from May 4 and end on June 10, Pokhriyal said. The results would likely be declared on July 15, he added. A dry run for coronavirus vaccine will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2 2021.

China, widely considered as the global epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, has been hit by the new variant of virus which is responsible for the health crisis in the United Kingdom. The Communist regime on Thursday confirmed the first case of new COVID-19 variant 'B117' as a UK returnee tested positive in Shanghai.

