India reports 20,036 new COVID-19 cases, 23,181 recoveries, and 256 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.
Total cases: 1,02,86,710
Active cases: 2,54,254
Total recoveries: 98,83,461
Death toll: 1,48,994
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extends New Year wishes. "I salute our corona warriors including doctors, nurses, police personnel and sanitation workers among others. They continued to serve the people during this difficult situation," he says.
Devotees visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer their prayers on New Year.
Devotees visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to offer their prayers on New Year.
Dense fog reduces visibility to near zero on DND flyway in Delhi.
Dense fog reduces visibility to near zero on DND flyway in Delhi.
Devotees in large numbers visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on the first day of the year 2021.
Devotees in large numbers visit Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings on the first day of the year 2021.
Mumbai, January 1: Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the exam dates of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as a reminder to students to begin their board exam preparation. As promised, Pokhriyal declared the CBSE board exam 2021 dates for both class 10 and class 12 in his latest interaction with students.
The examinations will begin from May 4 and end on June 10, Pokhriyal said. The results would likely be declared on July 15, he added. A dry run for coronavirus vaccine will be conducted by all the State and UT governments on January 2 2021.
China, widely considered as the global epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, has been hit by the new variant of virus which is responsible for the health crisis in the United Kingdom. The Communist regime on Thursday confirmed the first case of new COVID-19 variant 'B117' as a UK returnee tested positive in Shanghai.
