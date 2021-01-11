Mumbai, January 11: In one of the biggest news of today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a meeting of the chief ministers of states and union territories ahead of the rollout of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination. The Prime Minister will review the Covid-19 situation in states.

In another news, around 15 BJP workers injured and admitted to hospital after they were attacked allegedly by TMC workers during an event in Contai of East Midnapur. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced free Covid-19 vaccine for all citizens of the state. BJP has called it a bogus claim.

Amid bird flu scare in different parts of the country, 17 more ducks found dead at Sanjay Lake in Delhi, prompting authorities to declare it 'alert zone'.

