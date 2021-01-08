Mumbai, January 8: World leaders on Thursday expressed shock and deep concern over the violent protests in the United States as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol. The protesters got violent and fired shots inside the building as the legislature was preparing to seal the election of Joe Biden as the next President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President.

Moments after the US Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral victory, US President Donald Trump said he totally disagreed with the outcome of the election and said that there will be an 'orderly transition' on January 20.

Facebook extended the block placed on outgoing US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks.

President-elect Joe Biden confirmed he will nominate Merrick Garland -- a centrist judge that Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago -- to be US attorney general.

Spain hits 2 million virus cases as numbers jump, the government informed on Thursday.

