New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact, via video-conferencing today with three teams that are involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.

Rajasthan government-imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of dist HQ towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar from December 1-31.

Serum Institute of India issued a statement after a volunteer alleged he suffered side effects. SII said it is sympathetic with volunteer’s medical condition, there's absolutely no correlation with vaccine trial and his medical condition. He's falsely laying blame for his medical problems on trial.

SII further said " It is evident that the intention behind spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. We will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crores for the same and will defend such malicious claims."

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.