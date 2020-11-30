30 Nov, 09:15 (IST)

Britain bans new Huawei 5G kit installation from September 2021.

30 Nov, 09:02 (IST)

Tikri, Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement: Delhi Traffic.

30 Nov, 08:57 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the demise of BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, Kiran Maheshwari."She made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised," tweets PM Modi.

30 Nov, 08:44 (IST)

I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

30 Nov, 08:24 (IST)

Punjab: Devotees offer prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

30 Nov, 07:53 (IST)

China's factory activity expands at the fastest pace in over three years.

30 Nov, 07:43 (IST)

Farmers stay put at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as their protest against the Central Government's Farm laws continues.

New Delhi, November 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact, via video-conferencing today with three teams that are involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.

Rajasthan government-imposed a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of dist HQ towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar & Ganganagar from December 1-31.

Serum Institute of India issued a statement after a volunteer alleged he suffered side effects. SII said it is sympathetic with volunteer’s medical condition, there's absolutely no correlation with vaccine trial and his medical condition. He's falsely laying blame for his medical problems on trial.

SII further said " It is evident that the intention behind spreading of such malicious information is an oblique pecuniary motive. We will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crores for the same and will defend such malicious claims."

