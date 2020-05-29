Lockdown 5.0 in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Announces Relaxations, Allows Opening of Religious Places, Government Offices in Fifth Phase of Shutdown

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced relaxation in the fifth phase of coronavirus lockdown from June 1. The state government allowed the opening of religious places, including temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches from June 1 during lockdown 5.0. However, a gathering of only 10 people is allowed in religious places. Mamata Banerjee also announced to open all private, public and government sector offices open from June 8. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

As part of the state government’s relaxations during the fifth phase of lockdown, all tea and jute industries can operate with 100 percent capability. Banerjee stated, “All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara...will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places.” She added, “All private, public and government sector offices will open from 8th June, while all tea and jute industries in the state will be 100 percent operational from 1st June.” India Surpasses China in COVID-19 Deaths As Fatalities Continue to Rise.

Statement by Mamata Banerjee:

All private, public & govt sector offices will open from 8th June, while all tea and jute industries in the state will be 100% operational from 1st June: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. #CoronavirusLockdown https://t.co/phi3HM7hQ1 pic.twitter.com/ChrpHAxNH6 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his resident at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss lockdown strategy to control the spread of coronavirus. The fourth phase of lockdown will end on May 31. On Thursday, Shah also asked chief ministers of states and union territories about their views on extending the shutdown.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,65,799, while the death toll also mounted to 4706. India also surpassed China in terms of deaths due to coronavirus. Till now, 4,634 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in China. China has not reported any death from the disease in the past one month. The number of coronavirus cases in India is also double as compared to China.