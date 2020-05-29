Lockdown 5.0: Amit Shah Meets PM Narendra Modi to Discuss Strategy Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases in India

PM Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 29: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his resident at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to discuss lockdown 5.0 strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus. The fourth phase of lockdown will end on May 31. According to reports, two leaders discussed lockdown extension and strategy to restart economic activities in the country to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the Indian economy. Lockdown 5.0 Guidelines: Here's What Reports Are Saying About What Can Happen After May 31, 2020.

Shah’s meeting with PM Modi came a day after the home minister asked chief ministers of states and union territories about their views on extending the shutdown. Speculations are rife that the government can give more relaxations during the Lockdown 5.0 for boosting economic activities in the country.

Earlier in the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant spoke to Shah. After talking to the home minister, Sawant said that he that India might also witness lockdown 5.0. He stated that there is a possibility that the current coronavirus lockdown may get extended by 15 more days. “We demand that there should be some relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown. Restaurants should be allowed with social distancing at 50 per cent capacity. Many people also want gyms to resume,” reported news agency ANI quoting Sawant as saying.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate in India in the past few days. On Friday, India witnessed the highest spike of 7,466 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Till now, 1,65,799 have contracted COVID-19 in the country. The death toll also mounted to 4,706.