India Surpasses China in COVID-19 Deaths As Fatalities Continue to Rise

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 29: India on Thursday surpassed China in terms of deaths due to coronavirus after 175 deaths were reported in the country in the past 24 hours. Till now, 4,706 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in India. Meanwhile, China has not reported any death from the disease since the past one month. In China, 4,634 people have lost their lives so far. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in Punjab Stands at 91%, Highest Among All States And UTs.

The number of coronavirus cases in India is also double as compared to China. In India, 1,65,799 people have contracted coronavirus, while in the neighbouring country, around 83,000 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. Active COVID-19 cases in China are now less than 100. India is currently at the ninth spot in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. The COVID-19 mortality rate in India is less than three percent. India Records Highest Single Day Spike of 7,466 COVID-19 Cases And 175 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 1,65,799 And Death Toll Mounts to 4706.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has not spread across the world. Till now, over 580,000 people have been infected by COVID-19, and the deaths toll also crossed 360,000. The United States is the worst-hit country, with over 1.7 million coronavirus cases. More than 100,000 people also lost their lives in the US.

Experts believe that the epicentre of the virus has now shifted to the Americas as the cases in the North and South America are on the rise. Brazil, which is a South American country, has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients. In the beginning of this month, coronavirus cases in the European countries started to decline. Active COVID-19 cases in countries like Spain, Italy and Germany are decreasing.