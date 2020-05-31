Lockdown 5.0: Jammu & Kashmir Govt Issues Guidelines for Extending Restrictions Till June 8

Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, May 31: The government of Jammu & Kashmir issued the guidelines on Sunday for extension of lockdown beyond May 31, when the current of phase of restrictions were scheduled to end. An order issued by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam states that the current set of restrictions will prevail in the union territory till June 8. Unlock 1 Guidelines Issued By MHA While Lockdown 5.0 Applied in Containment Zones in India Till June 30.

The order by J&K administration comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled the "unlock 1" strategy - that will witness maximum restrictions in non-containment areas from June 8.

The Centre has not only allowed non-essential shops and market clusters to operate, but also permitted the reopening of malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8. The restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel has also been lifted.

J&K Extends Lockdown Till June 8

Guidelines on lockdown measures in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8, 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Government #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/tAEdKJFgdT — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Before June 8, the state governments and union territories will reassess the situation and decide on the extent of restrictions in containment and non-containment zones. J&K, a frontier region of India, is moderately affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kashmir, most of the containment zones are based in Srinagar, neighbouring Anantnag and Baramulla -- the three more populous town of the Valley. Restrictions are also placed in Jammu region where containment zones have been notified. Overall, the COVID-19 tally in J&K and Ladakh stands at 1,436, including 28 deaths.