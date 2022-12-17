New Delhi, December 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its Bengal core group in Delhi on December 19 to prepare the roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to sources in the BJP, Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghose, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs and BJP organization general secretary BL Santosh will attend the meeting. It will be held in the evening at the residence of Subhash Sarkar and will be chaired by BL Santosh and Sunil Bansala. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Preparation for General Polls in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Gautam Calls MPs Meeting in Delhi.

"There are panchayat elections in Bengal in April that will also be discussed along with Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level will be discussed", the source added. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Performance High on BJP’s Agenda in Tamil Nadu for General Polls.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah held a closed door meeting with members of the party's West Bengal unit in Kolkata to review the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders said that Shah had also taken stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. The meeting also discussed the Lok Sabha elections, and Shah took the ground zero report from them.

