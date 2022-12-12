Pune, December 12: In a tragic incident, a man died after he accidentally fell from Tail Baila cliff in Pune's Mulshi taluka on Sunday morning. The incident happened when the deceased was setting up a rope to climb for other trekkers in the team, said police. Uttarakhand: Ailing Trekker Alok Biswas From West Bengal, Rescued From Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary, Dies.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Somnath Baliram Shinde (25), was a skilled trekker. Shinde, originally from Tuljapur taluka of Osmanabad district, was living in the Katraj area of Pune for some time. Reportedly, a group of six trekkers from Pune's Garudzep trekking group had come to Tail Baila Saturday evening and stayed in a nearby village overnight. The group started the climb at around 5.30 am on Sunday morning. Trekker Dead, Three Porters Missing in Himachal's Kinnaur.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when Shinde was installing the trekking rope for other group members to climb. Unfortunately, the rope snapped and Shinde fell down 200 feet into the gorge. Shinde sustained fatal injuries due to the fall. Shinde’s body was located and brought to a nearby village by Shivdurga Mitra members.

