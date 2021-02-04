Delhi, February 4: Oil marketing companies raised the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 25 in metros on February 4. The Government has also hiked the prices of the commercial cylinder by Rs 184 per unit.

Petrol, also, on the other hand, today touched new heights on February 4 going up by 35 paise a litre to Rs 86.65 a litre in Delhi. Diesel prices were also up 35 paise a litre going up to Rs 76.83 a litre. India's Clean Cooking Fuel Transition Slowed by Belief Linking Firewood to Well-Being, Say Scientists.

Check Revised Rates of Cooking Gas:

The price of cooking gas in the national capital increased to Rs 719 per cylinder (14.2 kg), in Kolkata at Rs 745.50, Mumbai at Rs 719. In Chennai, the rate increased to Rs 735 after the hike.

There was no hike in rates in the month of January. LPG price in Gurgaon is Rs 728, while in Jaipur will be Rs 723. People in Patna will have to pay Rs 792.50 for single LPG gas cylinder price. The commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder price will now cost Rs 1349 instead of Rs 1533.

Oil prices have been on an upswing after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)-plus meeting on February 3 decided to continue with output curbs.

