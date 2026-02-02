Lucknow Shocker: Class 5 Student Loses Vision After 2 Fellow Students Rub Shoe on Face at Army Public School in Uttar Pradesh

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Lucknow, February 2: A Class 5 student at Army Public School (APS) No. 3 in the Lucknow Cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly lost vision in one eye following a brutal assault by fellow students on the school premises. The incident, which occurred during school hours on January 21, has sparked outrage after allegations surfaced that school authorities initially ignored the family's pleas for action. An FIR was registered on January 30 against the involved minors and unidentified school staff for negligence.

According to the police complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the assault took place around 12:30 PM in the school playground. The victim, a student of Class 5A, was allegedly intercepted by two other students, one from another section of Class 5 and one from Class 3. Lucknow Shocker: Refused To Continue Relationship, Drunk Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Class 5 Student Loses Vision After 2 Fellow Students Rub Shoe on Face in Lucknow

The attackers reportedly knocked the boy to the ground and proceeded to kick and punch him mercilessly. In a particularly harrowing detail, the complaint states that the assailants rubbed the heel of a shoe directly into the child’s eye and face, causing deep trauma and immediate swelling.

The victim's family, residents of Nirbhay Vihar in the Topkhana market area, noticed the severe injuries when the child returned home with a swollen, watering eye. He was immediately rushed to the Command Hospital in Lucknow for emergency treatment. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

During the medical examination, doctors informed the family that the trauma was so severe that the child had lost vision in the affected eye. The student is currently undergoing specialised treatment, but reports indicate the damage may be permanent.

The victim’s mother alleged that she first approached the school administration to demand an internal inquiry and disciplinary action. However, she claims the authorities failed to take the matter seriously, prompting her to approach the Cantonment Police Station.

The FIR includes charges against "unidentified school staff" for their alleged failure to supervise students and for negligence in providing immediate aid or addressing the violence that occurred during school hours.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gurpreet Kaur confirmed that the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt). Additionally, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has been invoked due to the age of the parties involved. "We are currently recording statements from the school staff and examining the medical reports," a police official stated. The investigation is expected to look into the lack of supervision in the playground during the lunch break.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).