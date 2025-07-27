Kanpur, July 27: In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old Class 8 student died by suicide after reportedly being scolded by his mother for excessive mobile gaming in Lucknow’s Ashiyana area. The boy, originally from Odisha, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room late at night, shortly after an argument regarding his study habits.

According to the India Today report, the family had moved to Lucknow recently after the father, an officer with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was transferred in May. Police said the teenager, who studied in a private school, was the middle child among three siblings. His mother, Kumodini, found him hanging and immediately raised an alarm, losing consciousness in distress over the incident. Amethi Shocker: Groom Takes Off Sherwani, Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train While en Route to Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Probe On.

As per the report, the elder brother of the deceased boy resides with grandparents in Odisha, while the younger brother lives with the family in Lucknow. The police said that no allegations have been made by the family against anyone so far. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

In Haryana, a 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Kurukshetra district after his family stopped him from playing a mobile phone game. The Class 9 student, from Shadipur Shaheedan village, was reportedly addicted to the game, which was affecting his studies. Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend’s Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, his body was recovered near Dheerpur railway station, about 15 km from Kurukshetra. After receiving information, police took the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem before handing it over to the family.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

