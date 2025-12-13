Lucknow, December 13: A 21-year-old woman was shot and injured by her former partner after he allegedly forced his way into her rented house and opened fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow early on Thursday, December 12. The accused also tried to shoot a child before fleeing the scene.

According to the India Today report, the incident took place around 2 am when the accused, identified as Akash Kashyap, entered the house where the woman lived with her elder sister and seven-year-old niece. Police said Kashyap had been repeatedly pressuring the woman to resume their relationship and turned violent after she cut off contact. Prayagraj Horror: Army Jawan Kills Instagram Girlfriend, Buries Body in Orchard After She Pressures Him for Marriage in UP (Watch Videos).

As per the victim’s family, the woman had met Kashyap, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, about a year ago during an orchestra event. The two later entered into a relationship, which she ended after learning about his alleged substance abuse and criminal background.

Despite being blocked, Kashyap continued to harass the woman by calling her from different phone numbers. Family members alleged that he often came to the house in an intoxicated state and verbally abused them. Prayagraj Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death in Uttar Pradesh, Writes on Floor With Her Blood 'Mera Pati Nirdosh Hai' To Pass Murder As Suicide; Arrested.

On Thursday night, Kashyap reportedly arrived outside the house along with four to five others. Police said he damaged a CCTV camera before entering the premises alone. The elder sister told investigators that Kashyap, allegedly drunk, assaulted the woman, abused her, and vandalised household items.

When the family objected, Kashyap allegedly pulled out a country-made firearm and fired two rounds. One bullet hit the woman on her shoulder, while the other struck her hand. The sister further alleged that the accused then attempted to fire at her seven-year-old daughter, who managed to escape unharmed.

After the attack, Kashyap allegedly locked the injured woman inside a room from the outside and fled the spot in a Scorpio vehicle parked nearby. Neighbours rushed in after hearing gunshots and screams and took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. The police were informed by the hospital authorities.

An FIR has been registered against Akash Kashyap, and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Police said raids are being conducted at possible hideouts.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

