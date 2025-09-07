Bareilly, September 7: The horrifying case of sexual exploitation of a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has come to light after an 11-year-old girl, subjected to months of repeated rape and blackmail, gave birth to a premature baby who died shortly after birth. Officials confirmed the baby was delivered seven months into the pregnancy at the District Women’s Hospital on Thursday but survived for only about half an hour.

Police said the accused, Rashid, a 31-year-old father of two and neighbour of the victim, was arrested on Saturday following an FIR registered against him under charges of rape, sexual assault on a minor, and criminal intimidation. Nawabganj SHO Arun Kumar Srivastava stated that samples from the deceased infant have been taken for DNA testing to establish paternity. Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

According to the girl’s elder brother, Rashid first lured the child to his house around six to seven months ago, offering her fruit, where he raped her. Afterwards, he threatened to kill her family if she disclosed the assault. To further control her, he allegedly recorded a video and used it to blackmail her into repeated sexual exploitation. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Teen Rape Survivor Sent Back To Family of Accused by CWC, Sexually Assaulted Again in Panna; 10 Booked.

The family only became aware of the pregnancy when the girl complained of persistent stomach pain. An ultrasound examination at a government hospital revealed she was seven months pregnant, after which she was rushed to the District Women’s Hospital.

Doctors confirmed that the minor was in a critical condition due to heavy blood loss and the strain of early pregnancy at her age. Dr Tribhuvan Prasad, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said her health is now improving, though she remains fragile and under close medical supervision.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

