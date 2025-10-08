Lucknow, October 8: A shocking case of harassment and assault has emerged from Lucknow’s Rajajipuram area, where a woman has accused her neighbours of committing an obscene act and physically attacking her and her father. According to the complaint, the accused had been harassing her for a long time by making lewd remarks. Matters took a horrifying turn on October 3 when one of the neighbours allegedly stood naked in front of her and performed an obscene act.

When the woman attempted to record the act for evidence, the man became furious and, along with seven members of his family—including three aunts—stormed into her house. The woman alleged that they dragged her to the floor, kicked her in her private parts, and brutally thrashed her. When her father tried to intervene, he was also beaten up by the attackers. Thane: Woman Thrashes Employer With Slipper for Sending Obscene Text Messages; Police Probe Incident After Video Goes Viral.

The woman sustained multiple injuries during the assault. She said she had remained silent about the continuous harassment due to fear of social stigma, but the incident on October 3 pushed her to seek justice. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Woman Teacher Arrested for Making ‘Obscene’ Video Call to Male Student on Social Media.

Following her complaint, police have initiated an inquiry and conducted a medical examination of the woman. Officials confirmed that strict action will be taken, and efforts are underway to arrest all the accused involved in the obscene act and violent assault. The shocking incident has triggered outrage in the locality, with residents demanding swift police action and safety for women in the neighbourhood.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

