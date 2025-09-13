In a dramatic incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a 22-year-old woman confronted and thrashed her 55-year-old employer inside his clothing store in Kalyan East, accusing him of harassment. According to police, the woman alleged that her employer had been sending her obscene text messages on her mobile phone. On Thursday afternoon, she arrived at the shop with her mother, demanded an apology, and then attacked him with a slipper. Eyewitnesses said a crowd gathered outside as the confrontation unfolded. A video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, prompting police intervention. Authorities confirmed they are probing the matter but no case has been registered yet. Maharashtra Shocker: Blackmailed With Obscene Videos, Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim; Probe Underway.

Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages

STORY | Woman assaults employer over harassment in Thane district; video goes viral A 22-year-old woman allegedly harassed by her employer thrashed him at his store in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting the police to intervene in the matter, police said on Saturday. READ:… pic.twitter.com/MVLGQ7x7B1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2025

A shocking video has emerged from the Kolsewadi neighborhood in Kalyan, Maharashtra, showing a young woman assaulting a shopkeeper with her slippers after he allegedly molested her while she was working in his store. #kalyan #Women #Molestation #ShopKeeper pic.twitter.com/JnZKQSN9GT — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

