In a dramatic incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a 22-year-old woman confronted and thrashed her 55-year-old employer inside his clothing store in Kalyan East, accusing him of harassment. According to police, the woman alleged that her employer had been sending her obscene text messages on her mobile phone. On Thursday afternoon, she arrived at the shop with her mother, demanded an apology, and then attacked him with a slipper. Eyewitnesses said a crowd gathered outside as the confrontation unfolded. A video of the assault quickly went viral on social media, prompting police intervention. Authorities confirmed they are probing the matter but no case has been registered yet. Maharashtra Shocker: Blackmailed With Obscene Videos, Youth Consumes Poison at SP Office in Washim; Probe Underway.

Woman Staff Beats Shop Owner With Slipper For Sending Obscene Messages

