Lucknow, January 10: A young woman was attacked and injured by a pack of stray dogs in Lucknow when she was going to college. This was the fourth attack by stray dogs within a month in the Uttar Pradesh capital and the third in 10 days at Swapnalok colony.

The victim, Shivanshi Singh, was rescued by neighbours and admitted to a private hospital from where she was discharged after treatment. Dog Attack in Lucknow: Teenager Attacked, Bitten by Stray Dogs in Building Compound, Second Such Incident in 10 Days.

"I left my home for college and after walking some distance, a pack of more than a dozen dogs started barking at me. Out of fear, I tried to run away, but I fell on the ground. One of the dogs bit my left hand. Hearing my cries, neighbours came and chased the dogs away. I was not able to go to college to take the test," she said. Dog Attack in Lucknow: Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Jankipuram Extension Area.

A five-year old boy was also attacked and bitten by a stray dog two days ago. He was chased by dogs a week ago. Lucknow Municipal Corporation chief veterinary officer Abhinav Verma said: "After receiving complaints I directed my team to capture the dogs and about four dogs have been picked up for sterilisation.

