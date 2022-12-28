Lucknow, December 28: A 14-year-old boy, Pranav Rai, was attacked by a group of 6-7 stray dogs in the compound of a high-rise building in Lucknow.

The boy was attacked when he had come down to the parking lot to fetch something. According to his father A.K. Rai around half-a-dozen dogs attacked the boy and a few of them bit him in the legs. Stray Dogs Attack in UP: Pack of Dogs Bites Man in Greater Noida, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

"We immediately rushed him to the doctor. He is doing fine now but the incident has made him fearful of even stepping out of the house due to stray dogs," said Rai.

This is the second time in ten days when stray dogs have attacked building occupants. Earlier, a 40-year-old woman, Rohana Asif, who lives in the same building, was attacked in a similar manner while strolling in the evening. She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. Dog Attack in Lucknow: Woman Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Jankipuram Extension Area.

"I was out for an evening walk with my father-in-law when dogs started barking at me. They attacked me when I tried to shoo them away," said Rohana. She added, "I was attacked by one of the dogs while other canines tried to rip flesh from my leg, thigh, and waist. When the neighbours heard my screams, they rushed to save me."

Vivek Sharma, vice-president of Jan Kalyan Mahasamiti and resident of the building said that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) gets the dogs sterilised. "However, the authorities leave them back here after sterilisation. They return more aggressive," he said

