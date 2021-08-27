Ludhiana, August 27: A farmer of Panjeta village in Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Thursday morning. When informed, police reached the spot and recovered a purported suicide note with two different handwritings on it. In the letter, the deceased allegedly said that he killed himself because he was duped of Rs 65 lakh by his brother-in-law. Punjab: Ludhiana Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Dowry Harassment.

The farmer's mother told police that her son had received Rs 65 lakh after selling a piece of land about two years ago, according to a report by Hindustan Times. She added that his son's brother-in-law had borrowed the entire amount promising that he would return it within six months. However, even after two years, the brother-in-law did not return the borrowed money, she said. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

The deceased farmer wanted to send his daughter abroad, hence, demanded his money back from his brother-in-law. However, the brother-in-law straightforward refused, the victim's mother said, adding that his son had been in depression due to this. On Thursday, he allegedly drank a poisonous substance, threw an empty bottle in front of the family and collapsed.

The farmer was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. When police reached the spot, they found a purported suicide note. "There are two different handwritings on the note, which is suspicious," a police officer was quoted as saying. The note has been sent for forensic analysis. Cops were waiting for the report to register an FIR.

